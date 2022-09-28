Sports Ministry extends last date of submission of application for National Sports Awards

Left Menu

They are required to self apply online at dedicated Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in.

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday extended the last date of submission of applications for this year's National Sports Awards by three days to October 1.

Earlier, the ministry had set September 27 as the last date for online submission of applications.

This year onwards, applications are being invited only in online mode through a dedicated portal.

''The last date for receipt of applications has been extended from 27th September, 2022 to 1st October 2022 (Saturday),'' the ministry said in a statement.

''The applications from the eligible sportspersons /coaches/entities/universities are invited for the award. They are required to self apply online at dedicated Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in. ''Indian Olympics Association/Sports Authority of India/recognised National Sports Federations/Sports Promotion Boards/State and UTs Governments etc are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 1st October, 2022 (Saturday) will not be considered,'' it added.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years, while Arjuna Award is bestowed for consistent outstanding performance for four years.

The Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events, whereas Dhyan Chand Award is for life-time contribution to sports development.

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities and individuals, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development, while Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is awarded to a university for overall top performance in inter-university tournaments.

