Soccer-Wolves fire coach Lage - reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Bruno Lage following a disappointing start to the season, British media reported on Sunday, with the Premier League side languishing in the relegation zone. Wolves, who have won only once in their last 15 league matches, have struggled in front of goal with their three strikes this season the lowest in the top flight.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:38 IST
Wolves slipped to their fourth defeat of the campaign with a 2-0 loss at West Ham United on Saturday, a result that left them in 18th place with six points from eight games.

Lage, 46, took over at Molineux from Portuguese compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo before the start of last season, guiding Wolves to 10th in the standings. Wolves, who have won only once in their last 15 league matches, have struggled in front of goal with their three strikes this season the lowest in the top flight.

