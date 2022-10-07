Left Menu

Bayern shakes off slump before ''der Klassiker'' in Dortmund

But the glaring opportunities presented by Dortmunds defense are cause for concern.Dortmund doesnt seem to have yet developed the ability to control games, evidenced by late collapses against Manchester City in the Champions League two late goals to lose 2-1 or Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga three late goals to lose 3-2.It happens again and again that we simply give away the games we control, Terzic said after the loss in Cologne, when again his team squandered a lead.Bayern has lost only once this season.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:17 IST
Bayern shakes off slump before ''der Klassiker'' in Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich appears to have shaken off its customary early season slump just in time for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The two rivals are level on points after eight Bundesliga matches, but surprisingly neither team is at the top of the standings going into "der Klassiker." It's the first time that's happened since Wolfsburg won the title in 2009. Union Berlin is currently in first place.

Bayern's mini-slump — a four-game run without a win before the international break — saw the Bavarian powerhouse fall down the standings, but the team has rebounded with a 4-0 rout of Bayern Leverkusen followed by a 5-0 victory over Czech champion Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

"We shouldn't get carried away," Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka said. "Still, we're on the right path." The former Schalke player promised Dortmund that it can expect "a highly motivated opponent" on Saturday.

Dortmund also won in the Champions League, 4-1 at Sevilla, but was fortunate the home team missed several good chances.

Dortmund lost its previous game, 3-2 at Cologne, and is already beginning to show some of the inconsistency that has plagued the team in previous seasons. That was its second league loss in three games.

After winning in Seville on Wednesday, Dortmund's players and coach Edin Terzic were eager to focus on the positives — the good result in a hostile environment. But the glaring opportunities presented by Dortmund's defense are cause for concern.

Dortmund doesn't seem to have yet developed the ability to control games, evidenced by late collapses against Manchester City in the Champions League (two late goals to lose 2-1) or Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga (three late goals to lose 3-2).

"It happens again and again that we simply give away the games we control," Terzic said after the loss in Cologne, when again his team squandered a lead.

Bayern has lost only once this season. Augsburg's 1-0 win before the international break was the culmination of the team's crisis. But even in the three games before, when Bayern wasn't winning, it was still creating scoring chances, and there's little doubt the visitors will create chances in Dortmund on Saturday.

Though it's not a direct duel, the form of Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Bayern's Jamal Musiala warrants a comparison. Both 19-year-old players have been outstanding for their teams this season.

Bellingham has captained Dortmund in his last two appearances in the absences of Marco Reus and Mats Hummels and he appears to be getting better with each game. Musiala is Bayern's top scorer in the Bundesliga with five goals.

Bayern has won its last seven league meetings with Dortmund by a combined score of 23-7. If Dortmund wants to stop the Bavarian club from claiming a record-extending 11th consecutive title, this would be a good place to start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022