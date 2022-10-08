Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon held by Toulouse as their struggles continue

Toulouse are 11th on 12 points. While the result ended Lyon's four-match losing streak, it did little to ease the pressure on coach Peter Bosz, whose job is on the line after a dismal start to the season left them 11 points behind leaders Paris St Germain.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 02:30 IST
Soccer-Lyon held by Toulouse as their struggles continue

Olympique Lyonnais's struggles continued as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 home draw by Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Friday. Tete opened the scoring early on for the hosts, only for Rafael Ratao to level after the break and leave Lyon in seventh place on 14 points from 10 games. Toulouse are 11th on 12 points.

While the result ended Lyon's four-match losing streak, it did little to ease the pressure on coach Peter Bosz, whose job is on the line after a dismal start to the season left them 11 points behind leaders Paris St Germain. PSG will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Lyon took the lead after two minutes thanks to Tete's left-footed effort from Alexandre Lacazette's assist but the hosts could not sustain the pace throughout and Toulouse equalised on 67 minutes with a low shot that went under keeper Anthony Lopes's arms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022