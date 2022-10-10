New-look Chennaiyin set to kickstart ISL 2022-23 campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan

Two times Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will look to start the new season on a winning note when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Speaking to the media ahead of the team's opening fixture, head coach Thomas Brdaric said that his side will be seen playing an attractive brand of football.

"I like offensive football; I like to score goals. And that is what we want to implement in the game. You must be very prepared and attentive to understand and capitalise on the mistakes of your opponent. You have to use it to your advantage." The Marina Machans come into the ISL following a good run in the Durand Cup, finishing as a quarterfinalist. Petar Sliskovic top-scored for the team, netting three, while skipper Anirudh Thapa was sensational, scoring two and assisting three, and holding together the midfield.

With a complete overhaul of their foreign contingent and a reinforced Indian contingent, the team will look to improve on their Durand Cup campaign and look to carry forward the momentum into the new season. This year's ISL also marks the return of the fans to the stadiums with the league returning to its traditional home and away format after two seasons inside a bio-secure bubble.

"After the pandemic, the last few years were really tough for all of us. We are very excited to play in front of the crowd. I personally like to play in front of fans. Players should enjoy it and execute the plan in a perfect way," an excited Brdaric said as he looks forward to playing in front of the fans at the stadium. German midfielder Julius Duker, who accompanied the coach, echoed the coach's view: "Fans are the most important part of football. It's more fun to play in front of fans, be it at home or away games. I hope a lot of fans come tomorrow. We have a very nice mix of youth and experienced players and this will be very interesting this season. We have worked really hard and now want to go out and show the fans that we are good enough to play against these teams."

Brdaric's men spent most of their pre-season in Kolkata, exploiting the conditions. Although this will help the team adapt quickly, the head coach is aware of the challenges clubs like ATK Mohun Bagan can pose at their home. "Having pre-season here was an added advantage. Yes, the preparation was pretty long and it allowed us enough time. ATK (Mohun Bagan) is a huge club. To play the first game against them is something special," the 47-year-old Brdaric said.

Besides Duker, Marina Machans' foreign line-up consists of defenders Vafa Hakhamaneshi and Fallou Diagne, midfielder Nasser El Khayati, and Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari upfront in the attack. The team is all geared up and will look to go out all guns blazing to secure their first ISL win against last season's semi-finalists, ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners have won two of their four meetings with Chennaiyin with two games ending in draws.

Chennaiyin's squad: Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas, Lovepreet Singh.Defenders: Narayan Das, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Md. Sajid Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Monotosh Chakladar, Md. Aqib.Midfielders: Nasser El Khayati, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Sajal Bag, Chris White, Mohammed Rafique, Sourav Das, Suhail PashaForwards: Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Romario Jesuraj, Petar Sliskovic, Kwame Karikari, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jockson Dhas, Senthamizh, Jobby Justin, Gulab Singh, Mohamed Liyaakath. (ANI)

