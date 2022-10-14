Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term. Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors, which begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and ex-Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

NBA-Argentine great Ginobili's Spurs jersey sent into space

Manu Ginobili's play on the basketball court was often out of this world and on Thursday the Argentine great's San Antonio Spurs jersey was just that as the NBA had it sent into space with a zero-pressure balloon. In recognition of Ginobili's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, an autographed, black No. 20 Ginobili jersey took off from Burgos, Spain, and reached more than 30 kilometres (18.64 miles) in height where it remained for about four hours.

Rugby-RFU, Premiership join forces to address financial problems in top flight

England's Rugby Football Union and the top division Premiership announced plans to review the league's structure and introduce greater financial transparency in a joint statement on Thursday in the wake of financial crises at Wasps and Worcester Warriors. Wasps, one of only four ever-present teams in the Premiership, are set to enter administration after being suspended from the top flight and are facing relegation to the Championship, a week after Worcester were wound up.

Soccer-Ex-Venezuela soccer chief handed five-year ban after corruption charges

A former president of Venezuela's soccer federation (FVF) has been banned by FIFA for five years and fined more than $410,000 after being found guilty of financial corruption, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday. Laureano Gonzalez, who led FVF between 2017 and 2020, was sanctioned by for misappropriation and misuse of the federation's and FIFA's funds, including through a "fictitious invoicing scheme".

Soccer-Uruguayan prosecutors to investigate fan violence at league match

The Uruguayan prosecutor's office will investigate the violence that forced a top-flight match between Boston River and Penarol to be suspended three minutes before stoppage time after fans bombarded players with stones, El Pais said on Thursday. Boston goalkeeper Santiago Silva described the situation as frightening and said he had never experienced anything like it during a game after Penarol fans threw objects onto the pitch after Boston went 2-1 ahead with a penalty in the 76th minute.

Soccer-UEFA receives four bids to host women's Euro 2025

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have submitted a joint bid to host the 2025 Women's European Championship, while France, Poland and Switzerland are also seeking to hold the event, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday. UEFA said it received the final bids from the four bidders following the deadline on Wednesday.

Tennis-Swiatek downs Zheng to reach San Diego quarters

World number one Iga Swiatek tamed China's Zheng Qinwen 6-4 4-6 6-1 on Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open and close in on an eighth title this season. Swiatek, who nearly clinched an eighth trophy last week losing in the final of the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, brought her form back with her to the United States where she claimed the U.S. Open crown last month.

Cycling-Britain, Italy win team pursuits at world championships

Britain toppled Olympic champions Italy to claim the men's team pursuit world title in a thrilling final at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Thursday. Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ethan Vernon helped Britain win their first title in the discipline since 2018, clocking 3:45.829 to finish 0.2 seconds before defending champions and world record holders Italy.

Soccer-UEFA investigating Ireland players over pro-IRA chant

UEFA have opened an investigation into "potential inappropriate behaviour" by Republic of Ireland players for singing a song referencing the IRA after qualifying for their first women's World Cup, the governing body said on Thursday. A video posted on social media after Ireland's 1-0 playoff win over Scotland on Tuesday showed the squad chanting a slogan supportive of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

NHL roundup: Avs pound Blackhawks to open title defense

Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and an assist, Valeri Nichushkin also scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche began their title defense with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night in Denver. Andrew Cogliano had a goal, Mikko Rantanen logged four assists, Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon contributed two assists each and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 15 shots for Colorado.

