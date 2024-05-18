Left Menu

Nilgiri Express Halted by Landslide on Tracks

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway train service has been cancelled on May 18 due to an earth slip between Kallar and Hillgrove railway stations. Mud and boulders obstructed the rail line, leading to the cancellation of Train No.06136 from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam. Passengers will receive a full refund.

Nilgiri Express Halted by Landslide on Tracks
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway train service has been cancelled on Saturday owing to earth slip between Kallar - Hillgrove railway stations.

Mud and boulders fell on the rail line, obstructing traffic. “Hence, a train service of the NMR has been cancelled,” a release from the railway said.

An earth slip occurred between Kallar – Hillgrove railway stations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Train No.06136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 am, has been cancelled on May 18, the release said.

Passengers of the cancelled train service will be given full refund of the ticket fare, it added.

