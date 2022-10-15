Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Talented teammates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo; Rugby-Australia snatch 14-12 win over Scotland in dramatic finish and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo

Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month's World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best teammates of his international career so far. Ronaldo is no stranger to pressure on the global stage, having been a part of two World Cup-winning squads with Brazil and most influential in their last triumph in Japan and Korea in 2002.

Soccer-Messi worried by Dybala and Di Maria injuries ahead of World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris St Germain due to a calf problem, added that injuries were always a worry for players ahead of any major international tournament.

Rugby-Australia snatch 14-12 win over Scotland in dramatic finish

Australia snatched a 14-12 win over Scotland after finishing with 13 women in a wild and windy Rugby World Cup match in Whangarei on Saturday. Down 12-0 near the hour-mark, the Wallaroos rallied through tries to winger Bienne Terita and prop Ashley Marsters before fullback Lori Cramer slotted the winning conversion in the 75th minute.

Soccer-Liverpool cannot compete with spending of City who 'can do what they want' -Klopp

Liverpool cannot compete with Manchester City's financial power, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday, adding that their Premier League rivals and some other clubs "can do what they want". Second-placed City visit Liverpool in the weekend's most anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday as they are 13 points clear of Klopp's side, who have a game in hand.

Soccer-England's Walker confident of recovering in time for World Cup

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker said he is confident he will fully recover from a groin surgery in time to be available for selection in the England squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Walker, 32, went under the knife earlier this month after picking up the injury in City's 6-3 Premier League home victory over Manchester United.

Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to grab pole position in Australia

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to capture pole position for the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix as Francesco Bagnaia remained in the hunt to leapfrog world championship leader Fabio Quartararo at Phillip Island. Spaniard Martin topped the timesheets with a scorching lap of one minute 27.767 seconds in windy conditions ahead of the 18th round of the world championship, which is returning Down Under to the seaside circuit for the first time since 2019.

Soccer-French soccer chiefs to check migrant workers' conditions in Qatar

The French Football Federation (FFF) said on Friday it will send a delegation to Qatar to carry out checks on the working conditions of migrant workers after a documentary revealed poor living conditions at the team's World Cup base in Doha. The France Televisions documentary was filmed before the summer, the national broadcaster said, as part of a joint investigation with Radio France into the controversy surrounding the World Cup being awarded to the Gulf state.

Motor racing-IndyCar drivers Palou and O'Ward to drive for McLaren in F1 practice

IndyCar young guns Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward will drive for McLaren in free practice at the U.S. and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, the Formula One team said on Friday. Spanish driver Palou will step into Daniel Ricciardo's seat for the first free practice on Oct. 21 at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday.

Tennis-Swiatek storms past Gauff into San Diego semi-finals

World number one Iga Swiatek stormed into the semi-finals of the San Diego Open with a 6-0 6-3 thrashing of American Coco Gauff, moving a step closer to claiming an eighth women's title in 2022. Swiatek delivered a dominant display on Friday, needing just 65 minutes to dismiss the eighth-ranked 18-year-old.