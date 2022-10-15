Soccer-Frankfurt move to fourth with 5-1 rout of Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt climbed to fourth in the Bundesliga after thrashing 10-man Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 at home on Saturday, including two goals from the penalty spot by Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada. Europa League champions Frankfurt, who moved up four spots, have 17 points after 10 games and trail third-placed Hoffenheim on goal difference. Leverkusen slipped into the relegation zone in 16th, with eight points.

After a series of missed chances, Leverkusen were awarded a penalty before the break when Jesper Lindstrom was brought down in the box by Edmond Tapsoba. Forward Randal Kolo Muani took the penalty, which was saved by Lukas Hradecky, but VAR ruled the Leverkusen keeper was off his line, forcing the spot kick to be retaken.

Kamada took the second attempt and made no mistake to make it 1-0. Leverkusen, playing under new coach Xabi Alonso, drew level in the 56th minute through a header from Piero Hincapie after a free-kick, but their joy was short-lived as Kolo Muani made up for his penalty miss with a diving header two minutes later.

Lindstrom made it 3-1 in the 65th minute with a sublime lob over Hradecky from a tight angle before Kamada scored a 72nd-minute penalty as Hincapie was sent off for picking up a second yellow for his tackle on Kolo Muani in the box. Lucas Alario wrapped up the win with a tap-in in the 86th minute, scoring his first league goal for Frankfurt against his former side.

