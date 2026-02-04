Northern Japan Battles Heavy Snowfall Crisis

Northern Japan is grappling with a severe snow crisis, as heavy snowfall disrupts transportation and causes significant fatalities. Roads remain blocked, and over 1,700 homes are without power due to an Arctic cold air mass lingering over the region.

The severe weather has forced schools to close, and transport systems, including bullet trains, to halt operations. Emergency services face enormous challenges, with Aomori Gov. Soichiro Miyashita expressing concern over blocked roads. Medical staff have resorted to walking with stretchers to reach those in need.

Japan's chief government spokesperson has alerted residents about potential landslides as snow melts. Niigata prefecture has reported 12 snow-related deaths, highlighting the extensive impact. More snowfall is expected over the weekend, compounding the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)