Left Menu

Northern Japan Battles Heavy Snowfall Crisis

Heavy snowfall in northern Japan has blocked roads and led to dozens of deaths. The Arctic cold air mass causing the snow has left many without electricity, disrupted schools, and impacted emergency services. Authorities warn of potential landslides as temperatures rise, with more snow expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:10 IST
Northern Japan Battles Heavy Snowfall Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Northern Japan is grappling with a severe snow crisis, as heavy snowfall disrupts transportation and causes significant fatalities. Roads remain blocked, and over 1,700 homes are without power due to an Arctic cold air mass lingering over the region.

The severe weather has forced schools to close, and transport systems, including bullet trains, to halt operations. Emergency services face enormous challenges, with Aomori Gov. Soichiro Miyashita expressing concern over blocked roads. Medical staff have resorted to walking with stretchers to reach those in need.

Japan's chief government spokesperson has alerted residents about potential landslides as snow melts. Niigata prefecture has reported 12 snow-related deaths, highlighting the extensive impact. More snowfall is expected over the weekend, compounding the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
2
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
3
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium
4
India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026