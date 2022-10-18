Indian player Priyanka Nutakki expelled from junior world meet

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India's woman Grandmaster Priyanka Nutakki was expelled from the World Junior Chess Championship being held in Italy currently for having a pair of ear buds in her jacket pocket, according to the world chess federation (FIDE).

The 20-year-old Priyanka (ELO rating 2326) was found to have a pair of ear buds -- a banned item in chess tournaments -- in her jacket during a routine check.

''While there is no indication of foul play on her part, earbuds are strictly forbidden at the playing hall. Carrying these devices during a game is a violation of fair-play policies, and it is penalised with the loss of the game and expulsion from the tournament,'' FIDE said.

The point scored by Nutakki in the sixth round was awarded to her rival -- Govhar Beydullayeva.

The tournament Appeals Committee reconfirmed the expulsion decision on an appeal filed by the Indian team.

Indian team officials could not be reached for a reaction. Nutakki had scored four points in the first five rounds with three wins and two draws.

