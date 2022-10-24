Left Menu

Bayern drawn at Mainz in German Cup, Dortmund gets Bochum

Bayern drawn at Mainz in German Cup, Dortmund gets Bochum
Bayern Munich was dealt a meeting with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund given a short trip to Bochum in Sunday's draw for the third round of the German Cup.

Bayern, which has won the competition a record 20 times, was handed an away game but it will be able to rehearse for the trip when it hosts Mainz in the Bundesliga next weekend.

Bundesliga leader Union Berlin gets a home game against Wolfsburg while defending champion Leipzig will host Hoffenheim in the fourth matchup between top division clubs in the draw.

Freiburg, last season's beaten finalist, will play at SV Sandhausen. Stuttgart visits Paderborn while Eintracht Frankfurt will host in-form Darmstadt for a local derby.

Fortuna Düsseldorf was drawn at Nuremberg in the only match between second-division rivals. All of the lower-ranked teams were knocked out in the previous rounds.

The third round will take place later than usual due to the World Cup in Qatar, with Jan. 31, Feb 1, 7 and 8 earmarked for the games.

