Controversial Ban: Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz Loses Appeal

Bayern Munich's appeal against Luis Díaz's suspension has been rejected, despite referee Christian Dingert acknowledging his mistake. Díaz received a second yellow card for alleged diving, resulting in a red card during the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, where Díaz also scored.

The replay, not subject to video review during the game, later showed contact missed by Dingert, who conceded in a Sky Sport Germany interview that he wouldn't issue the card if he had seen the footage.

However, the German soccer association's sports court upheld the ban, stating Dingert's comments were irrelevant and the call wasn't "completely wrong." Díaz is set to miss the game against Union Berlin, with Bayern considering further appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)