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Bayern Munich's Goalkeeper Crisis Intensifies

Bayern Munich faces a shortage of fit goalkeepers, with Sven Ulreich joining Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig on the injury list. Teenager Leonard Prescott might start on Wednesday against Atalanta, as reserve options are considered. Neuer is unlikely to return soon, while Urbig may come back next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:08 IST
Bayern Munich's Goalkeeper Crisis Intensifies
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Bayern Munich is experiencing a critical shortage of goalkeepers as Sven Ulreich becomes the latest to join the injury list. Ulreich, the third-choice goalkeeper, suffered an adductor muscle injury during a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, according to a club statement on Sunday.

With Jonas Urbig out due to a concussion and first-choice Manuel Neuer still recovering from a muscle injury, teenager Leonard Prescott, just 16, might make his starting debut in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta. In the previous match, Prescott was also on the bench, highlighting Bayern's current dilemma.

While Neuer is diligently working on his recovery, he is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday's game in Munich. Urbig, however, is expected to return next week, offering hope for Bayern Munich as they navigate their goalkeeper challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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