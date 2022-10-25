Left Menu

Treesa-Gayatri, Ishaan-Tanisha lose in French Open

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:47 IST
Treesa-Gayatri, Ishaan-Tanisha lose in French Open
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of French Open Super 750 tournament after losing in straight games in their opening women's doubles match here on Tuesday.

Treesa and Gayatri put up a gallant fight before losing 21-23 20-22 to sixth seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also couldn't cross the first round, losing 13-21 16-21 to Japan's Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

World number 8 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had claimed a maiden gold in Commonwealth Games, will take on France's Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov later in the day.

