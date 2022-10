Cycling-2023 women's Tour de France route

The route of the 2023 women's Tour de France, which was unveiled by organisers on Thursday: July 23. Stage 1 - Clermont Ferrand - Clermont Ferrand, 124km

July 24. Stage 2 - Clermont Ferrand - Mauriac, 148km July 25. Stage 3 - Collonges La Rouge - Montignac Lascaux, 147km

July 26. Stage 4 - Cahors - Rodez, 177km July 27. Stage 5 - Onet Le Chateau - Albi, 126km

July 28. Stage 6 - Albi - Blagnac, 122km July 29. Stage 7 - Lannemezan - Tourmalet, 90km

July 30. Stage 8 - Pau - Pau, individual time trial, 22km Total: 956km

