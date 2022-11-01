Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-England face New Zealand with one eye on the skies

England must get past in-form New Zealand on Tuesday if they are to get their Twenty20 World Cup campaign back on track but their hopes of reaching the semi-finals would also suffer a heavy blow if the Brisbane weather refuses to play ball. England are in a precarious position after their rain-hit defeat to Ireland and with last week's eagerly-anticipated encounter with champions Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled.

NHL roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday. Zegras finished a rush with a shot from the left circle for his sixth goal of the season, ending Anaheim's seven-game losing streak. The Ducks trailed 3-1 less than a minute into the third period.

NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win

LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also had eight rebounds and eight assists for Los Angeles.

Soccer-'Pumped' Caicedo wants world to notice Ecuador

Already enjoying a breakout season with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Ecuador's 20-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo is determined to burnish his reputation further with a best ever World Cup for his national side. The fast-improving Caicedo, whom British media say is on the radar of elite clubs with an 85 million pound ($98 million) price tag, has become a lynchpin for Ecuador who face hosts Qatar on Nov. 20 in the first game of the World Cup.

Tennis-Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar in 2023

The Davis Cup will become part of the ATP Tour calendar from next year under a deal signed on Monday between the governing body of men's tennis, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and tournament promoters Kosmos. The decisions reflect a growing cooperation between the men's and women's tours and the ITF which have moved towards streamlining the governance of the game since the COVID crisis disrupted the 2020 season.

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3).

Soccer-Qatar World Cup pays fans' flights and hotels for good PR

The organisers of the World Cup in Qatar are paying groups of soccer fans to travel to the tournament next month, saying on Monday they are asking them for positive comments on social media in return. The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) confirmed the policy of inviting groups of supporters to the finals as guests after reports by Dutch public broadcaster NOS, who said on Sunday that Qatar was paying for flights and hotels for a group of 50 Dutch fans.

Soccer-France's Pogba to miss World Cup after failing to recover from surgery - agent

Frane midfielder Paul Pogba will miss their World Cup title defence after failing to recover from knee surgery in time for next month's tournament in Qatar, his agent said on Monday. Pogba had an operation on a damaged meniscus in September but his agent said that, following a medical review, he would not be able to return to the Juventus squad or join up with France before the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.

Tennis-Fritz leads American quartet into Paris Masters second round

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz kept his hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals alive when he was among four Americans to record straight sets victories at the Paris Masters on Monday to move into the second round. Fritz, the highest-seeded American in the draw beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2 on the back of a decent first serve despite trailing by a break in the opening set.

Motor racing-Verstappen deserves more plaudits, says Horner

Max Verstappen is enjoying the most dominant of Formula One seasons but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckons the double world champion still deserves more recognition. The 25-year-old took a record 14th win of the season in Mexico City on Sunday and has now scored more points in a single campaign (416) than anyone ever, breaking Lewis Hamilton's 2019 record of 413.

