Mithali predicts India-New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ongoing T20 World Cup.The former India captains semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia.My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 10:38 IST
Mithali Raj. (Photo- ICC Website) Image Credit: ANI
Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia.

''My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand," she told Star Sports.

Mithali, who retired from international cricket after a glittering career, made her commentary debut with the India-South Africa clash on Sunday.

With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

