Afghanistan make 144/8 against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan made 144 for eight against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani made 28 and 27 respectively.

Mystery spinner Wanindu Hasarang was the stand out bowler with three wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

Pacer Lahiru Kumara took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs. Brief scores: Afghanistan 144/8 in 20 overs (Gurbaz 28, Ghani 27; Kumara 2/30, Hasaranga 3/13).

