Left Menu

I-League 2022-23 to kick off on November 12

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:46 IST
I-League 2022-23 to kick off on November 12
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2022-23 I-League season will kick off on November 12 at Malappuram, Kerala, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

In the opening match, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will face last season's runners-up Mohammedan Sporting.

The last two seasons saw the league being played from within the confines of the bio bubble, as all the matches were played in Kolkata, Kalyani and Naihati in West Bengal.

With the COVID restrictions lifted, all the 12 clubs are set to play in as many as 13 venues across the country.

Gokulam Kerala will play six of their home matches at the Payannad Stadium in Malappuram, while the other five will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, where they have already been playing in the previous campaigns.

The Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar will also make its I-League debut, with Real Kashmir FC shifting to the venue from February onwards.

The Deccan Arena in Hyderabad and the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi will be the other two venues debuting in the league this season for Sreenidi Deccan FC and Sudeva Delhi FC, respectively.

Meanwhile, the I-League will return to one of it's favourite venues with Kenkre FC hosting their home games at the Cooperage in MUmbai. In Delhi, the Ambedkar Stadium will play host to Rajasthan United FC.

Among the other clubs, Mohammedan Sporting will operate from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, Churchill Brothers FC from the Bambolim Stadium, Goa, Aizawl FC from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, RoundGlass Punjab from the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkhula, while Imphal clubs NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will operate out of the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022