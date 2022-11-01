Left Menu

Andrey Rublev beats John Isner in Paris Masters to boost his ATP Finals chances

The 25-year-old produced a strong returning performance against Isner to advance after 62 minutes clash.

Andrey Rublev boosted his ATP Finals chances on Tuesday when he defeated America's John Isner 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round at the Paris Masters. The 25-year-old produced a strong returning performance against Isner to advance after 62 minutes clash.

"It is a really important win at this moment when I am fighting for Turin. I think I was a bit lucky. It was his first tournament since his bad injury. From the baseline, I was feeling really confident. As soon as I was returning and the ball was in play, I felt I had an advantage and wasn't nervous," ATP.com quoted Rublev as saying. With 3,530 points, Rublev is now ranked seventh in the ATP Live Race to Turin. He has earned the last qualification spot for the coveted year-end competition, which will take place from November 13-20.

Taylor Fritz, Rublev's closest rival, sits in ninth place with 2,955 points. The American will next face Gilles Simon after defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have already qualified for the ATP Finals, with two spots left in the final week of the regular season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

