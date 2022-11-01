Left Menu

Shinde, Goyat's heroics hand Puneri Paltan win

Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat both got 13 points in a fine performance while Fazel Atrachalis defending ensured the home team condemned Delhi to a fifth straight loss.After trading a pair of empty raids, Goyat brought the packed crowd to its feet, with a super raid to touch out Krishan, Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar, which put the Paltans in the lead.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:32 IST
Puneri Paltan put up a clinical performance to register a 43-38 win over Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday. Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat both got 13 points in a fine performance while Fazel Atrachali's defending ensured the home team condemned Delhi to a fifth straight loss.

After trading a pair of empty raids, Goyat brought the packed crowd to its feet, with a super raid to touch out Krishan, Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar, which put the Paltans in the lead. That single raid set the tone for a majority of the half, as Paltan ran riot on a Delhi defence low on confidence. The first all out came in the first five minutes as the Pune side extended their lead to 10-3.

Despite a slow-building Delhi resistance, Paltans got a second all out to surge into a huge lead. Dabang Delhi looked out of sorts. Slowly though, they clawed back with Naveen Kumar finding his feet to catch out Fazel Atrachali and Gaurav Khatri to bring them back into the game. They went into the break trailing 23-17, but with only two Pune players left on the mat. Akash Shinde's super raid on Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Ravi Kumar wrested back the initiative for Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

