Sen crashes out of Hylo Open badminton in first round

PTI | Saarbrucken | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:35 IST
Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat at the hands of Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the men's singles to make a first-round exit from the Hylo Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Sen, a world championships bronze winner and a Commonwealth Games champion, lost 12-21 5-21 in the opening round match that lasted just 27 minutes.

It was a poor show by the seventh-seeded Indian as he was outplayed by his opponent. Sen struggled throughout the match.

In the first game, Sen lost the way after 2-2 and Angus left the Indian far behind to easily take a 1-0 lead.

The second game was even worse for Sen as he allowed Angus to take nine straight points at one stage to pocket the match.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost 13-21 12-21 to the Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the first round.

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, H S Prannoy, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, the French Open champion duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are among the Indians taking part in the Super 300 tournament.

