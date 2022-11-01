Left Menu

NBA-Nets part ways with head coach Nash after tough start to season

"After much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time." The announcement came hours before the Nets were due to play the Chicago Bulls at home.

The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a two-win and five-loss start to the season, the team said on Tuesday. Nash, who was twice named the National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP during his playing career, was hired in 2020 despite a lack of coaching experience and brought the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "After much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time." The announcement came hours before the Nets were due to play the Chicago Bulls at home. ESPN reported that assistant coach Jacques Vaughn will serve as interim head coach.

