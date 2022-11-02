Rugby-Argentina add seven players to squad for November tests

Argentina added seven players to their squad as they began preparations in London on Tuesday ahead of three tests in November, starting against England at Twickenham on Sunday. Francisco Gomez Kodela returned from injury after missing last week's training camp in Manchester and is joined in the squad by fellow prop Santiago Medrano, flankers Santiago Grondona and Pedro Rubiolo, hooker Ignacio Ruiz and the uncapped duo of Franco Molina (lock) and Eliseo Morales (scrumhalf).

"We have high expectations for Sunday, we want to win and we will do everything in our power to win at Twickenham, something that has not been done for many years," Gomez Kodela told reporters on Tuesday. Argentina trained on Tuesday under assistant coach Felipe Contepomi as Michael Cheika is juggling coaching duties with Lebanon at Rugby League's World Cup.

Cheika is of Lebanese descent and has led the country to a quarter-final against Australia at Huddersfield on Friday. Argentina also play against Wales on Nov. 12 and Scotland on Nov. 19. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

