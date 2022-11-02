Left Menu

Kerala to host Track Asia Cup 2022

With around 200 foreign sports players and officials coming to the state capital, there is no doubt that Kerala tourism will get a new revival, he said.This is probably for the first time Kerala is witnessing a sports event in which more than 20 countries are participating.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-11-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 12:56 IST
Kerala to host Track Asia Cup 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is all set to host the Track Asia Cup-2022 cycling tournament, one of the biggest cycling events, at the LNCPE outdoor velodrome near here from November 25 to 28.

Around 200 cyclists from over 25 countries in Asia will take part in the event, which is being conducted outside Delhi for the first time.

Track Asia Cup Cycling 2022, which is sanctioned by Asian Cycling Confederation and Cycling Federation of India, will be held at the LNCPE's 333.333-meter concrete Velodrome.

''Due to the extreme heat, efforts are being taken to hold the matches under floodlights,'' Kerala Cycling Association said in a release.

Track Asia cup is also the selection of Asian countries for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Cycling giants such as China, Japan, Korea, Kazakhstan among others will be the star attraction of this event. Apart from these countries, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will compete with India.

''The Track Asia Cup, a flagship event of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) has been awarded to India, which will showcase the exhibition of superlative competitive cycling extravaganza across Asia. The star cyclists, including the Olympic medallists will participate in various individual and team events,'' Cycling Association said.

An organizing committee under the patronship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been formed for smooth conduct of the event, Association president, Sudheesh Kumar S S, who is also the organising secretary of the event said. ''Track Asia Cup 2022 will play a crucial role in developing cycling as a major sport event in the state. With around 200 foreign sports players and officials coming to the state capital, there is no doubt that Kerala tourism will get a new revival,'' he said.

This is probably for the first time Kerala is witnessing a sports event in which more than 20 countries are participating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022