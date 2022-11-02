Soccer-Scotland to host England in 150th anniversary match

England and Scotland will mark the 150th anniversary of their first meeting with a match at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Sept. 12 next year, the teams announced on Wednesday. The two sides first met in November 1872 in the Partick area of Glasgow and played out a 0-0 draw in a game that is officially recognised by FIFA as the sport's first-ever international.

"The latest chapter in the oldest rivalry in world football will be written next year, as Scotland take on England in a special 150th Anniversary Heritage Match to mark the first meeting between the two sides in 1872," the Scottish FA said in a statement. England manager Gareth Southgate added that facing Scotland was always a special affair.

"I imagine though that this occasion will be even more memorable as it celebrates such a landmark moment. Of course, ourselves and Scotland are the oldest of rivals and passions are sure to be high at Hampden," he said. England also announced that Old Trafford will host its first men's international in more than 16 years when the Three Lions take on North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in June.

Their qualifying group also includes Italy, Ukraine and Malta.

