Mumbai City FC defender Amey Ranawade out of remainder of ISL season

The 24-year-old defender suffered a knee injury in the semi-final of the 2022 Durand Cup against Mohammedan SC and has since undergone successful surgery.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:49 IST
Amey Ranawade. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC confirmed that defender Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the ISL 2022-23 season. The club revealed the injury update through its social media handles on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old defender suffered a knee injury in the semi-final of the 2022 Durand Cup against Mohammedan SC and has since undergone successful surgery. "Injury Update MumbaiCity can confirm that defender Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 #HeroISL season with a knee injury," tweeted Mumbai FC.

Amey is currently recovering well and will continue his rehabilitation with the club. Mumbai City FC is currently in the third spot in the league with two wins and two draws in four matches. They have eight points in total. Hyderabad FC (10 points, 3 wins, 1 draw in four matches) and Odisha FC (9 points, three wins and one loss in four matches) are above Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC will next play ATK Mohun Bagan on November 6. (ANI)

