Tennis-De Minaur stuns Medvedev in Paris, Tsitsipas wins

Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Paris Masters after losing to Alex de Minaur in three tight sets on Wednesday but fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas had no such trouble as he cruised past Dan Evans 6-3 6-4 to enter the third round.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Paris Masters after losing to Alex de Minaur in three tight sets on Wednesday but fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas had no such trouble as he cruised past Dan Evans 6-3 6-4 to enter the third round. Australia's De Minaur was down a break in the decider against world number three Medvedev but dug deep to win 6-4 2-6 7-5 and seal his first victory against a top-five player in 19 attempts.

A frustrated Medvedev smashed his racquet into the ground after match point before shaking hands with De Minaur at the net. Tsitsipas produced a fine performance to oust Evans, breaking the Briton early in both sets and making the most of his opponent's unforced errors as he secured the win in one hour and 20 minutes.

U.S. Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe also advanced after seeing off unseeded Jack Draper 6-3 7-5. The American next faces De Minaur.

