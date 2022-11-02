Rugby-England name three uncapped players for Argentina, Farrell and May included

Left Menu

England head coach Eddie Jones has named three uncapped players in his trimmed 25-man squad for their opening autumn international against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday while also retaining Owen Farrell and Jonny May. Second-row trio David Ribbans, Alex Coles and Sean Robinson could be in line to make their debut when Jones announces his matchday squad on Friday.

In the backline, Farrell is edging closer to a return following concussion while May has made a speedy recovery from a dislocated elbow. England's attack coach Martin Gleeson said the 31-year-old Farrell, who missed the team's five-day training camp in Jersey last week, was making good progress.

"He's just coming through the last bits of his return to play. Everything's gone according to plan so far," Gleeson told reporters on Wednesday. "He plays a big part. Obviously, his partnership with Marcus (Smith) is a big part of where we want to go as a team. They're four games in together and we want to build on that this autumn."

Squad: Forwards

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, uncapped) Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 41 caps) Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps) Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 15 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 58 caps) David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 52 caps) Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps) Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps)

Jack Willis (unattached, 4 caps) BACKS

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 12 caps) Owen Farrell (Saracens, 97 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps) Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 42 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 48 caps) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 13 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps) Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 117 caps)

