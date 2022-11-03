Left Menu

PREVIEW-Rugby-Wales’s history makers take aim at inconsistent New Zealand

He survived and they bounced back to narrowly win the Rugby Championship but were given another almighty scare by Japan last weekend and there is real hope in Wales the home side can claim a first victory against the All Blacks in almost 70 years, having beaten South Africa away for the first time ever in July. "We want to win every game.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:38 IST
PREVIEW-Rugby-Wales’s history makers take aim at inconsistent New Zealand

Wales are confident they have the right combinations for success as they take on a New Zealand side in Cardiff on Saturday that has lost its veneer of invincibly this year but is hoping to rediscover it in the autumn international series.

New Zealand lost a home test series to Ireland for the first time in July and were also beaten on their own patch by Argentina in another historic defeat that put huge pressure on head coach Ian Foster. He survived and they bounced back to narrowly win the Rugby Championship but were given another almighty scare by Japan last weekend and there is real hope in Wales the home side can claim a first victory against the All Blacks in almost 70 years, having beaten South Africa away for the first time ever in July.

"We want to win every game. We need to keep building on what we did in South Africa. What better test than against New Zealand. We’re here to win it," New Zealand-born Wales coach Wayne Pivac told reporters on Thursday. "(The All Blacks team is) very strong. We’ve got to be able to match that speed and slow the ball down at the breakdown. The roof is closed and we’re expecting a quick game."

Pivac has handed a debut to wing Rio Dyer in the place of injured Josh Adams and also recalled the experienced, fit-again trio of fullback Leigh Halfpenny, hooker by Ken Owens and flanker Justin Tipuric. "He’s (Dyer) really excited. He’s a young man with some form. He’s been training well so we think it’s a great opportunity for him. He’ll learn a lot," Pivac said.

New Zealand have brought back their big guns following the unconvincing 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo last weekend, making 11 changes to their starting line-up. "There is nothing better for our mindset than to go out there against a very passionate team and play well," Foster said.

"This is our second full week together and we are introducing some guys who did not play last week back into the group. The challenge for us is to get our combination work strong very quickly. "The Welsh play effective, high-tempo rugby and if we are not on our game then we end up chasing them. It's going to be a very physical encounter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022