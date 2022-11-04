Left Menu

Soccer-Tevez resigns as coach of Argentina's Rosario Central

Carlos Tevez has left his role as manager of Argentine club Rosario Central five months after taking the job, the former Manchester City striker said on Thursday. Rosario finished 20th in the 28-team Argentine top division with 32 points from 27 games. "I want to communicate to the people of Central that I am going to step aside.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 00:15 IST
Soccer-Tevez resigns as coach of Argentina's Rosario Central

Carlos Tevez has left his role as manager of Argentine club Rosario Central five months after taking the job, the former Manchester City striker said on Thursday. Rosario finished 20th in the 28-team Argentine top division with 32 points from 27 games.

"I want to communicate to the people of Central that I am going to step aside. I am not going to continue as coach. I would like to thank the people for supporting me," Tevez told reporters at an emergency news conference after training. The Santa Fe-based club are set for presidential elections in Dec. 18 and Tevez, 38, said he was unhappy with candidates using his name for their campaigns.

"I don't come to do politics and when my name is put in politics I didn't like it. I don't want to be involved, that's why I'm stepping aside," added Tevez who also played for Manchester United, Juventus and Boca Juniors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022