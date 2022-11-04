Left Menu

Soccer-England's Chilwell to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury - reports

Chilwell became the latest England player to suffer a World Cup scare, with Chelsea team mate Reece James as well as Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips all currently sidelined. England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21. Chilwell has been capped 17 times and was part of England's Euro 2020 squad but did not make an appearance.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 01:13 IST
Soccer-England's Chilwell to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury - reports

England left back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup in Qatar after being ruled out for up to three months due to a hamstring injury, British media reported on Thursday, a week before Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament. Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old grabbed the back of his left thigh after making a sprint, falling to the ground before being helped from the field by Chelsea's medical staff, and was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches. Chilwell became the latest England player to suffer a World Cup scare, with Chelsea team mate Reece James as well as Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips all currently sidelined.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21. Chilwell has been capped 17 times and was part of England's Euro 2020 squad but did not make an appearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022