Left Menu

Soccer-Veteran Navas still Costa Rica's number one despite limited game time

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas's preparations for the World Cup have been far from ideal without any appearances so far for Paris St Germain this season but the national side's captain is the first name on coach Luis Fernando Suarez's teamsheet. Navas has fallen down the pecking order at PSG after the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma while injury kept him out of the team when he was expected to take over from the Italy number one in the Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 07:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 07:33 IST
Soccer-Veteran Navas still Costa Rica's number one despite limited game time

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas's preparations for the World Cup have been far from ideal without any appearances so far for Paris St Germain this season but the national side's captain is the first name on coach Luis Fernando Suarez's teamsheet.

Navas has fallen down the pecking order at PSG after the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma while injury kept him out of the team when he was expected to take over from the Italy number one in the Champions League. At 35, Navas will be playing at his last World Cup and, even though he did not make the squad for their international friendlies in September, Suarez made it clear that the shot-stopper who helped guide them to Qatar was undroppable.

"The least I have to be testing is Keylor Navas," Suarez said. "I take this (his absence for friendlies) as a possibility to see goalkeepers for the future, for that reason he is not there." Navas' experience was key to Costa Rica's CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign as the veteran commanded his box and kept seven clean sheets in 13 appearances as they conceded only eight times -- the joint second-best record after Canada.

He also made numerous saves in the inter-confederation playoff against New Zealand in a nervy 1-0 win to seal their spot for Qatar, with a heavily criticised Suarez vindicated for sticking with Costa Rica's old warhorse. This will be Navas' third World Cup but it was in 2014 when he made a name for himself when Los Ticos overcame heavy odds and conceded only one goal to top a heavyweight group which included Uruguay, Italy and England.

Navas once said he had decided he would be a keeper aged five and he did not lack the determination to get to the top, winning LaLiga's best goalkeeper award with Levante. His 2014 World Cup campaign was just the stamp of approval that Real Madrid needed to trigger his Levante release clause and Navas moved to the Spanish capital to eventually replace a keeper many considered irreplaceable -- Iker Casillas.

Twelve trophies followed -- including three consecutive Champions League titles and four Club World Cups. But despite being the most successful player in Costa Rica's squad, Navas remains a down-to-earth person and a leader to look up to. "There are no airs and graces about him. He never goes off and does his own thing or does things differently to the rest of the team. No, he's focused," Suarez said.

"People think he's up there on top of Olympus but no, he's in the same place everyone else is. He's the same as everyone else... If he has to be on the same level as someone, he is. And that someone is his team mates."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022