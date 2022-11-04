Left Menu

Tennis-WTA launches program in bid to increase female coaches

"It is crucial for our organization to promote and provide coaching career pathways for women, as well as for our former athletes, to have an opportunity to learn and grow in this crucial coaching role." The WTA added that the coaching program is open to applicants based in the United States.

04-11-2022
The WTA has launched a program to aid the progress of female coaches into professional tennis and promote "career pathways for women." None of the current top 10 players in the women's rankings employ the services of a female coach.

The WTA's program, which was announced on Thursday, aims to promote professional and grassroots coaching as a viable career choice for athletes and coaches. It is comprised of three separate phases, including a week of offseason training in December with WTA players in Florida, a 10-week online certification course and an opportunity to shadow a coach and player during a WTA tournament.

"The Coach Inclusion Program is an important step towards diversifying and broadening our coaching pool," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. "It is crucial for our organization to promote and provide coaching career pathways for women, as well as for our former athletes, to have an opportunity to learn and grow in this crucial coaching role."



