PCB allows players to compete in SA T20 league

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:06 IST
PCB Logo Image Credit: ANI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to allow its players to make themselves available for the inaugural South African T20 league in which majority of teams are owned by Indians.

Initially, the PCB had decided not to issue NOCs to its players for the inaugural Emirates Cricket League and SA League due to international and domestic commitments but with the Pakistan and West Indies boards agreeing to postpone a T20 series the board has changed its stance.

The T20 series against the West Indies was scheduled in January 2023 but will now be held in early 2024.

''Centrally contracted and non contracted players can now make themselves available for the SA league and also other leagues being held during this time frame excepting the Emirates league,'' an official source said.

He said PCB changed its mind after the South African board had announced that each of the six franchises can now sign an extra wildcard player after the players auction was completed few weeks back.

No Pakistani player was allowed to take part in the auction. Most of the teams in the SA league are owned by Indians and the same is the case in the emirates league.

The source said players can also sign up for the Bangladesh Premier League if they are takers for them.

Two Pakistani youngsters, Azam Khan and Muhammad Hasnain were approached by a franchise not owned by Indians in the ECL but the board refused to give them NOCs as it has made it a policy that none of its players will play in the ECL.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has also not given any clearance to its players to take part in the Emirates or SA leagues despite the majority of the franchises being owned by the franchises which take part in the Indian Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

