Left Menu

T20 World Cup: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:20 IST
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia defeated Afghanistan by four runs in their final Super 12 game to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Invited to bat, Glenn Maxwell (54 not out off 32 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (45 off 30 balls) did the bulk of scoring as Australia posted 168 for eight.

In reply, Afghanistan managed 164 for 7 in the stipulated 20 overs with Rashid Khan smashing an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls.

Josh Hazlewood (2/33) and Adam Zampa (2/22) did most of the damage with the ball for the home side.

For Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq (3/21), Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/29), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/42) and Rashid Khan (1/29) were among the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: Australia: 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 54 not out, Mitchell Marsh 45; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/21). Afghanistan: 164 for 7 in 20 overs (Rashid Khan 48 not out, Gulbadin Naib 39; Adam Zampa 2/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022