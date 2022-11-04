Left Menu

Cricket-Afghanistan captain Nabi steps down citing disagreements with selectors

Mohammad Nabi stepped down as Afghanistan captain on Friday after the Asian country were eliminated from the Twenty20 World Cup without winning a single match. Nabi said he was resigning due to differences with the selectors after Afghanistan lost their final T20 Super 12 match to Australia. They finished the tournament as the only team without a win, with three defeats and two games abandoned due to rain.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:08 IST
Cricket-Afghanistan captain Nabi steps down citing disagreements with selectors

Mohammad Nabi stepped down as Afghanistan captain on Friday after the Asian country were eliminated from the Twenty20 World Cup without winning a single match. Nabi said he was resigning due to differences with the selectors after Afghanistan lost their final T20 Super 12 match to Australia.

They finished the tournament as the only team without a win, with three defeats and two games abandoned due to rain. "From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament," Nabi wrote on Twitter.

"Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance. "Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to step down as a captain and will continue to play for my country when the management and team need me."

Nabi took over as captain before the 2021 World Cup when Rashid Khan stepped down for similar reasons immediately after the squad was announced, saying the selection committee had not obtained his consent for the team that was announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022