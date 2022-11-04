Left Menu

Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva

The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday. He said the target market were race course buyers, since the car is "track-ready", as well as art collectors. Sotheby's is also presenting eight rare "Fancy Blue" diamonds valued at more than $70 million.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:51 IST
Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday. The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to $9.4 million, according to the sellers.

"It's ... special because this car is one of the only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher," said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby's sales. He said the target market were race course buyers, since the car is "track-ready", as well as art collectors.

Sotheby's is also presenting eight rare "Fancy Blue" diamonds valued at more than $70 million. This colour is the highest possible colour grading for blue diamonds and is awarded to no more than 1% of blue diamonds submitted to the Gemological Institute of America, Sotheby's said. "It is extremely rare and to have a collection of eight it is super exciting," said jewellery specialist at Sotheby's Geneva, Marie-Cécile Cisamolo. The diamonds will be offered at auction in Geneva, New York and Hong Kong and the first one will be offered in the Swiss city on Nov. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022