Left Menu

Super League plans criticized in Spain ahead of UEFA meeting

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:57 IST
Super League plans criticized in Spain ahead of UEFA meeting
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Ahead of Super League officials meeting with UEFA next week, the expected new format for the controversial project was criticized Friday by the Spanish league.

The pending proposal for a multi-division format was dismissed by La Liga as a rehash of a Champions League reform suggested by elite clubs in 2019 and then dumped after resistance from national leagues and a broader alliance of top-tier clubs.

The subsequent Super League plan in April 2021 – for a breakaway 20-team competition with protected places for 15 founder members – collapsed within days amid a backlash from UEFA plus fans and lawmakers, especially in England.

Options for a revised format involving more clubs from more countries, with promotion and relegation between the divisions, have since been developed by Madrid-based A22 Sports Management working with Super League backers Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

UEFA has agreed to meet next week with A22's newly hired CEO, German television executive Bernd Reichart, when it hosts an annual meeting of soccer leaders attended by European Union officials.

UEFA declined to give more details of the meeting, which comes as both sides await a Dec. 15 update from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. The Super League's challenge to what they claim is UEFA's monopoly control was heard by the court in July. Super League leaders hope a revamped, more open format will better comply with European laws and oversight.

However, the pending proposal was criticized by La Liga which has long been outspoken in defending domestic competitions whose sporting and commercial status is under threat.

“The promoters of the Super League are now preparing a model similar to the one put forward in 2019, which is still closed or mostly closed, which will destroy the national leagues and which has already been rejected by clubs and leagues in Europe,” La Liga said.

The 2019 proposal pushed by the influential European Club Association and its then-leader, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, had some backing then from UEFA.

It would have let most Champions League teams roll over their entry from one season to the next and cut historic ties that link qualifying for European competitions to success in domestic leagues and cups.

The Super League project is back on the agenda at a time when key backers Barcelona and Juventus have reported record losses and failed to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Juventus is also facing a financial investigation by prosecutors in its home city Turin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022