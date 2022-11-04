Left Menu

Soccer-New boss Emery wants success for Villa but asks for time

"I think our players now, they are underperforming, and my idea first is to try to help them," Emery said. "To have possibilities to improve but at the beginning it's gaining confidence, trust in each player and to play together and create a good atmosphere inside and to show everybody our best wishes (ambition) to improve and to help the team." Emery also knows he must act quickly to get results. "I want to create a new way and, obviously, we need time.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:47 IST
Soccer-New boss Emery wants success for Villa but asks for time

Newly appointed Aston Villa coach Unai Emery said he had the ambition to bring the Premier League club more silverware and play in Europe but it would take time and patience. The 51-year-old Spaniard was named manager on Oct. 24, four days after Steven Gerrard left the club following a poor start to the season that saw them in 17th place after 11 matches.

He starts his reign at the Midlands club with a tough league game at home to Manchester United on Sunday. "My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa, it’s my personal challenge at the beginning. And my second dream, my objective, could be to play with Aston Villa in Europe," Emery said on Friday at his first news conference.

He is renowned for a superb Europa League pedigree, having won the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal to hold the record for most titles won by a manager in that competition, but his focus now is on domestic issues. "... now we have to start thinking only about the next match because we're not in a good position in the table now and each match is going to give us a lot of information from the players..." he added.

Emery's previous Premier League job was replacing long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2018 but he lasted 18 months at the London club before he was sacked. Emery said it would take time to change things with Villa currently 16th. "I think our players now, they are underperforming, and my idea first is to try to help them," Emery said.

"To have possibilities to improve but at the beginning it's gaining confidence, trust in each player and to play together and create a good atmosphere inside and to show everybody our best wishes (ambition) to improve and to help the team." Emery also knows he must act quickly to get results.

"I want to create a new way and, obviously, we need time. But in football, time isn't as much and we have to get three points in front of us. I want to be here for a long time and each step ahead thinking to improve," Emery said. "With our dreams, my dream, my ambitions, the club, they gave me the same idea that I have – be ambitious and to improve as soon as possible and to think of each step to be stronger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022