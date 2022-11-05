Left Menu

Gladbach ends losing run, beats Stuttgart 3-1 in Bundesliga

PTI | Monchengladbach | Updated: 05-11-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:15 IST
Borussia Mönchengladbach substitute Patrick Herrmann scored with the last kick of the Bundesliga game to seal a 3-1 win over Stuttgart and ease the team’s fears of a crisis.

Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram also scored as Gladbach ended a three-game losing streak, including its German Cup loss at Darmstadt, and a four-game run without a win in all competitions.

Weeks before the World Cup begins in Qatar, Germany midfielder Hofmann marked his timely return from a shoulder injury with an early goal as Gladbach dominated the opening half hour.

Hofmann scored in the fourth minute when he connected perfectly with Alassane Plea’s cross from the left to send the ball into the left corner.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Florian Müller made two good saves before Plea set up Thuram for Gladbach’s second in the 25th after another well-worked team move.

Stuttgart fought its way back with a goal from Tiago Tomás 10 minutes later. Borna Sosa found Tomás on the edge of the penalty area, and the Portuguese forward performed a clever trick with his heel to turn and elude a defender, then took a step inside before firing inside the left post.

Gladbach was unable to reimpose its dominance in the second half and had to wait till the fourth minute of injury time for Herrmann to seal the win on a counterattack.

