Rugby-Stunning Dow try takes favourites England into World Cup final
Abby Dow's breakaway try 10 minutes into the second half was decisive as she capped a move that started behind the England try line to break Canada's resistance and send the tournament favourites to a record-extending 30th consecutive win. Hosts New Zealand take on France later on Saturday as they look to retain the title they won in Ireland in 2017.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England reached the final of the women's Rugby World Cup with a 26-19 win over Canada in their semi-final at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. Abby Dow's breakaway try 10 minutes into the second half was decisive as she capped a move that started behind the England try line to break Canada's resistance and send the tournament favourites to a record-extending 30th consecutive win.
Hosts New Zealand take on France later on Saturday as they look to retain the title they won in Ireland in 2017. England, who last won the title in 2014 when they defeated the Canadians in France, will be appearing in the final for the sixth tournament in a row and eighth time in total.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Canada
- England
- New Zealand
- Eden Park
- Rugby World Cup
- Auckland
- Canadians
- Ireland
ALSO READ
Cricket-New Zealand stun champions Australia in Super 12 opener
Cricket-Aggressive Allen adds new dimension to New Zealand, says Phillips
New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in opening Super 12 match of T20 World Cup.
T20 WC: NZ openers set the tone, we were outplayed completely: Australia skipper Finch after loss to New Zealand
T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Australia vs New Zealand