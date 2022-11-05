India obviously feels pressure: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine on India's qualification scenario

Craig Ervine has mentioned that team India will be under pressure to win their game against Zimbabwe, as a win for them would ensure a place in the sem-finals of the T20 World Cup. While speaking exclusively to ANI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Zimbabwe captain talked about the importance of the win for both teams and said that the pressure will be there on India as well as Zimbabwe. He also stated that the team would enjoy the atmosphere present at the MCG playing a quality opposition like India.

"I mean look there are different pressures. India obviously feels the pressure of having to win and get through to the semifinal but again for us you know we are able to pull off a victory. It also guarantees us a possible super-12 qualification for the next World Cup. There is a fair bit on tomorrow's game. We just want to enjoy ourselves at the opportunity to play at the MCG with thousands and thousands of people against a quality side like India," said Ervine. "It will be nice to make a little bit more history and see those celebrations we had against Pakistan after the victory at Perth," expressed the left-hander talking about upsetting India and recreating the celebrations that they had after they had defeated Pakistan earlier.

Touting the opportunity to play against India at the iconic MCG, a special occasion, the skipper said that it will be a challenge to play against India but it also provided the players with opportunities to prove their mettle. "I think everybody is looking for an opportunity. We as Zimbabweans do not get these opportunities often. So, everybody needs to embrace the challenge tomorrow. It is going to be a special occasion in front of thousands of people at the MCG. In my career, I have not seen that opportunity in my career of over a decade. I think a lot of guys are very excited about the game tomorrow," claimed the skipper.

Talking about facing the Indian bowling line-up in the match, he said that the match presents an opportunity to face some skilled bowlers and a good showing against them will be a huge confidence booster. "Definitely, it is a similar challenge. You have got the opportunity to face some really highly skilled bowlers too and I think you can come out of that with a whole lot of confidence. It gives you such an uplift playing against other sides. If you feel you can do it against quality bowlers then it gives you the belief to give against anybody else," said Ervine.

"I just want to wish him a happy birthday. He is such a special ambassador for India. A special player for India. He is such an inspiration around the World for many people," Ervine wished Virat Kohli a very happy birthday and appreciated the batter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)