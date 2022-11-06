Left Menu

Soccer-LAFC beat Philadelphia Union in penalties to win MLS Cup

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 04:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 04:47 IST
Gareth Bale scored a tying goal in stoppage time and backup goalie John McCarthy shut out Philadelphia in a penalty shootout to lead LAFC to their first MLS Cup championship on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Bale, who came in as a substitute in extra time after sitting out the playoffs with a wrist injury, headed home a cross from Diego Palacios over Union's Jack Elliott to level at 3-3. Game MVP McCarthy, who came on after Maxime Crepeau was carted off the field following a hard collision with Cory Burke, made terrific saves to secure the 3-0 victory in penalties.

