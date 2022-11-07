Soccer-Superb Kostic helps Juve to beat Inter 2-0

Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win.

Inter were the better team for the first 45 minutes but the game was at a goalless stalemate when the referee whistled for halftime. Inter's Lautaro Martinez had the real first chance of the game but his half-volley after five minutes went just wide of the post.

The hosts' first chance came after 19 minutes when Gleison Bremer tried a volley from Kostic's cross but the effort went wide. Edin Dzeko was close to putting Inter ahead after 26 minutes with a header from Martinez's cross, but again the effort went just to the side of the post.

Denzel Dumfries should have sent Inter ahead three minutes before the 45-minute mark but blazed Nicolo Barella's assist over the bar from inside the box. The visitors continued the pressure in the first minutes of a second half that created opportunities for a Juventus counter-attack.

Kostic took advantage of a cleared Inter corner and raced into the box, where Adrien Rabiot guided the assist elegantly into the lower right corner in the 52nd minute. Juventus could have doubled the lead after 63 minutes but Danilo's goal from a set piece was revoked after a VAR decision due to a handball.

Kostic then fed an unmarked Nicolo Fagioli on the other side of the box six minutes before full-time for the second goal. Juventus are fifth on 25 points, level with Roma in sixth and 10 behind leaders Napoli. Inter are seventh on 24 points.

