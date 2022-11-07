Left Menu

NFL-Brady becomes first QB to reach 100,000 career passing yards

Tom Brady became the first NFL quarterback to reach 100,000 career passing yards, including regular and postseason, on Sunday.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback reached his latest milestone with a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer holds an array of NFL records, including the most completions and touchdown passes, and is one of only two starting quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl with two different teams after spending the majority of his career with the New England Patriots.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

