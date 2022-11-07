Left Menu

Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over

Iga Swiatek missed out on a place in the WTA Finals title match after a surprise defeat to Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday but the world number one said she is happy her "intense" season is finally at an end.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 12:45 IST
Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over
Iga Swiatek (Photo: WTA/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Iga Swiatek missed out on a place in the WTA Finals title match after a surprise defeat to Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday but the world number one said she is happy her "intense" season is finally at an end. The Pole, who went on a 37-match winning streak earlier in the year, won the French and U.S. Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

Swiatek, 21, was hot favourite to finish her year with the season-ending title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas but was beaten 6-2 2-6 6-1 by Sabalenka in their semi-final. "Not going to lie, I've been waiting for this moment," Swiatek told reporters. "It was pretty hard to see the finish line but still be fully motivated and ready for every match.

"This season has been so intense and I'm so proud of myself that I could play so well till the end. I'm happy it's done." Swiatek's U.S. Open success saw her became the first woman to capture two Grand Slam titles in a season since Angelique Kerber won the Australian and U.S. Opens in 2016.

Sabalenka just outplayed her on the day, she said. "In second set I wanted to kind of overpower her, but in the third I felt it's not my kind of game. I feel like I was playing too risky ... she used her chances and served really well," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022