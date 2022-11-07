Soccer-Europa League knockout round playoff draw
Reuters | Nyon | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:52 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The following is the draw for the Europa League knockout round playoffs which was held in Nyon on Monday. The draw pitted teams who finished runners-up in the Europa League group stage against third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.
Barcelona v Manchester United Juventus v Nantes
Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennais
Ajax Amsterdam v Union Berlin Bayer Leverkusen v AS Monaco
Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven Salzburg v AS Roma
LAST-16 SCHEDULE First leg: Feb. 16
Second leg: Feb. 23
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nyon
- Europa League
Advertisement