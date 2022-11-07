Soccer-Europa League knockout round playoff draw

The following is the draw for the Europa League knockout round playoffs which was held in Nyon on Monday. The draw pitted teams who finished runners-up in the Europa League group stage against third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

Barcelona v Manchester United Juventus v Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennais

Ajax Amsterdam v Union Berlin Bayer Leverkusen v AS Monaco

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven Salzburg v AS Roma

LAST-16 SCHEDULE First leg: Feb. 16

Second leg: Feb. 23

