"Everyone would love to see it": Shane Watson on possible T20 WC final between India, Pakistan

The idea of a possible India versus Pakistan final at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup excites legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who said that "everyone would love to see" the arch-rivals in the summit clash. India and Pakistan made their way into the semi-final of the tournament on a high-stakes final day of Super 12 action on Sunday, which saw South Africa crashing out of the tournament after a loss to the Netherlands.

With Proteas finishing their campaign with five points, India had made their way into the final and they ensured top finish in the group after a strong performance against Zimbabwe. The Pakistan and Bangladesh clash turned into a virtual quarterfinal, with both teams having four points each. It was Pakistan who emerged victorious and finished second on the table with six points below India. Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will take on England in Adelaide in the second semifinal on November 10, while the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground will feature New Zealand and Pakistan on November 9.

"Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final," Watson was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday. "I unfortunately missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated (during) the game previously between Australia and New Zealand. But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well."

"They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again," he added. It will not be easy for Pakistan to qualify for the summit clash as the Kiwis have played some fine cricket in the tournament and in form players including batter Glenn Phillips and bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Watson expects a battle between the young Kiwi opener Finn Allen and Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. He feels that Pakistan will play with more freedom during the semifinal, after almost giving up on their final four dreams after losses to India and Zimbabwe. "There are certain times in all tournaments where a team just falls across the line and somehow finds its way into the finals and then goes on to win it. Especially when they were not expecting to make the semis because of the way they played at certain times throughout this tournament. The freedom they are going to have after not expecting much in the middle of the tournament, the freedom they are going to have is going to be very dangerous for the Kiwis," he said. (ANI)

